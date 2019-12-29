|
EM1Robert H. Bowden, USN (Retired), 84, of Norfolk, VA passed away on December 27, 2019.
Born in Jasper County, GA, he retired from the United States Navy as an Electrician.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Shigeko Bowden; parents, William T. Bowden and Una Mae Bowden; and a step-daughter, Chieko Kimbel.
He is survived by a niece, Ellen Oglesby and her daughter, Holly Challen and Holly's sons, Landon and Jett Challen; a nephew, Robert Bowden and his wife, Tracy Cato, and their two daughters, Ashley and Taylor Bowden.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of ASPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019