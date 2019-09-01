|
Robert H. "Bobby" Watlington, age 90, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 28, 2019 while visiting his son in Tennessee. Bobby was Pastmaster of Bayside Lodge 218. He was an avid quail and deer hunter and enjoyed woodworking. He traveled extensively and had the opportunity to attend a baseball game at every Major League Baseball stadium. He grew up at Robbins' Corner and was raised in the family grocery business until he retired in 1996. His longevity is accredited to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, including Dr. Johnson (orthopedics), Dr. Peterson (orthopedics) and Dr. Prokowicz (hypertension specialist) and many others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Daisy Watlington; cousin, Jack Robbins; brother-in-law, Bobby Hunger; and former wife, Carol Watlington. He is survived by his three sons, Kirk, Wesley and wife Ann, and Mark; grandson, Brandon; sister, Joyce Hunger; nephews, Robby Hunger and Keith Hunger; and cousin, Katherine Robbins. Graveside services will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11am at Windy Cove Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Millsboro Springs, VA. A memorial service will be held Sunday September 8, 2019 at 2pm at Old Donation Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019