Resources More Obituaries for Robert Whitmore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert H. Whitmore III

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert H. Whitmore III passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. Born May 27, 1932 in Portland, Maine to Robert H. Whitmore Jr and Buela Althea Whittemore, he attended the Chicago Technical Institute 1945 â€" 1950, graduated from Deering High School 1950 as the State of Maine Tennis Champion and graduated from Penn State 1958 with a Bachelor of Architecture. During his college years, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and he received the Summitville Tile Award for Excellence in Design. From 1951 â€" 1953, he was a designer on special assignment with the U.S. Air Force Corps of Engineers, stationed in Libya, North Africa and was involved in complex top secret radar installations during the Korean War. For his military contributions, he received a Letter of Commendation. Robertâ€™s architectural career spanned 50 years, being a registered architect in 6 states. His career started at Wadsworth & Boston in Portland, Maine in 1958 and then he established the firm Wright, Pierce & Whitmore in 1963 as the President & Principal Architect until 1978. Under his leadership direction, the firm established an Interior Design department in 1972 and an architectural office in Portsmouth, NH in 1974. He was a Charter Member and Maine Chapter President of the Construction Specifications Institute 1974-1975 and a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Maine Hospital Association. He continued with Wright-Pierce & Shildroth Associates through 1983 before going on to start his own consulting business. In 1998, Robert and his wife Jeannette moved to Virginia Beach, VA and became very active in their community Lesner Point. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Jeannette A. Whitmore and his 2 daughters Lisa L. Riofrio and Linda L. Whitmore and son-in-law Greg D. Riofrio. He has 6 grandchildren Annalese, Gaby, Jenna, Jared, Adrienne and Dani. He was predeceased by his sisters Margaret, Ruth and Mary. Robert was an avid Red Sox and Penn State football fan and was adored by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at the Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach, VA on May 11, 2019 at 10 AM, reception to follow at his home. Arrangements are handled by H.D. Oliver and online condolences can be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries