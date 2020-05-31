Mr. Wilson in every sense was both a mentor and a father figure to me.

On first meeting him and his wife Doris through their two children Suzanne and Robert, The Wilsons were my gifted second family stemming from Bermuda, circa 1971 to present.

In honor of his service to his country which he cherished, I bestow deep thanks and joy to the time that he gave to me, and to the encouragement that he gave me throughout my life. I am a better person for being privileged to have know you

Mr. Robert H. Wilson, thank you sir.

God did not make a finer man...

Mark Foster

Friend