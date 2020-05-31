Mr. Wilson in every sense was both a mentor and a father figure to me.
On first meeting him and his wife Doris through their two children Suzanne and Robert, The Wilsons were my gifted second family stemming from Bermuda, circa 1971 to present.
In honor of his service to his country which he cherished, I bestow deep thanks and joy to the time that he gave to me, and to the encouragement that he gave me throughout my life. I am a better person for being privileged to have know you
Mr. Robert H. Wilson, thank you sir.
God did not make a finer man...
Mark Foster
Robert H. Wilson, 88, CWO-4, SC, USN Retired, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 25, 2020, at home.
Born June 28, 1931, in Elk Creek, VA to Henry and Nellie Wilson, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950, retiring in 1980, after faithfully and honorably serving a 30 year Naval Career including the Korean and Vietnam Era.
Hobbies including gardening, hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Doris.
Survivors include a son, Robert Blaine Wilson; a daughter, Suzanne Drake and her husband, George; a brother, William Wilson of Galax, VA; a beloved granddaughter, Ashley Drake; and two great-grandsons, Dorian Brockman and Loudon Brockman.
A private service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.