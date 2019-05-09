On Monday, May 6th, 2019, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called our beloved Robert Lee Hendricks to Heaven. He passed away peacefully at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Robert was educated in the Norfolk Public School System and was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School class of 1960. Robert was a great provider for his family. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 31 years and retired in 1995. He also owned and operated along with his family â€œThomas Marketâ€ for 32 years. Depending on when you met him during his life journey, he was affectionately known as â€œBooâ€ , â€œFish Manâ€ and â€œCaptainâ€. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Barbara Jean Foreman Hendricks. From that union three children were produced, Robert L. Hendricks of Suffolk, VA, Valerie R. Hendricks of Portsmouth, VA and Tracy Hendricks Dudley (William) of Chesapeake, VA. A homegoing celebration will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A Viewing will be held on Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019