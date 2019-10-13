|
|
Robert (Bobby) Hickman, 81, passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1938 in Chincoteague, VA to Paul and Ethel Virginia Hickman. He grew up in Princess Anne County and graduated from Princess Ann High School in 1956. He was a general construction superintendent for Powell & Huntley Co. and R.G. Moore Construction.
He is predeceased by his oldest daughter Paula Lindsay. He is survived by his wife Ethel R. Hickman of 58 years, his youngest daughter Robin Burgan, son-in-laws Eric Burgan and Bryce Lindsay, grandchildren; Braxton and Garrison Burgan, Cailin and Ian Lindsay, brother Bill (Deanie) Hickman, Uncle, Albert Nelson Jr. and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Oct. 19, 2019 at 11:30 am at Oaklette United Methodist Church in Chesapeake. Visitation following in Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations to Oaklette Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019