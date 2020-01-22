|
|
Virginia Beach - Robert Hugh Bryan passed away on Jan 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary Eckersley and Hugh S. Bryan.
He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Bryan; sons, Robert Bryan (Debra), Mark Bryan (Susan); grandchildren, Michael Bryan (Andrea), Matthew Bryan fiancÃ© Erin Molina, Kelly Russo fiancÃ© Sam Britton, Sean Bryan, Daniel Bryan, Chelsea Bryan; great grandchild, Campbell X. Bryan; sister, Patricia Sole; and many other family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow services at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury Hospice, 3181 Shore Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020