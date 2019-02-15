Robert J. Foley, Sr., 72, passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1946 to the late Catherine E. and Thomas J. Foley in Portland, Maine.Mr. Foley served in the U.S. Navy as a welder and retired after 20 years of service. He also worked as a welder for the civil service and retired after 20 years of service.He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Mary C. Foley; children Robert J. Foley Jr. and his wife Diana; and Wayne P. Foley and his wife Kelly; Catherine Purvis and husband Rodney; Ronald J. Vance Jr. and wife Tina; and Mellisa Bennett; twelve grand children, and one great grandson; and sister Jean Landry of Portland Maine. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Paul Foley and Tom Foley.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation an hour prior at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach Va. A burial will be at a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at http://www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers you may donate to The . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary