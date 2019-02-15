The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Robert Foley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Foley Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Foley Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Foley, Sr., 72, passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1946 to the late Catherine E. and Thomas J. Foley in Portland, Maine.Mr. Foley served in the U.S. Navy as a welder and retired after 20 years of service. He also worked as a welder for the civil service and retired after 20 years of service.He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Mary C. Foley; children Robert J. Foley Jr. and his wife Diana; and Wayne P. Foley and his wife Kelly; Catherine Purvis and husband Rodney; Ronald J. Vance Jr. and wife Tina; and Mellisa Bennett; twelve grand children, and one great grandson; and sister Jean Landry of Portland Maine. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Paul Foley and Tom Foley.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation an hour prior at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach Va. A burial will be at a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at http://www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers you may donate to The .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now