Robert Joe "Rob" Quick
1966 - 2020
Robert Joe "Rob" Quick, 53, husband of Michelle Lynne (Brooks) Quick of Staunton, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Mr. Quick was born in Chesapeake, Virginia on October 5, 1966 a son of the late Clarence and Jewel (Nolan) Quick.

Rob was retired from the Norfolk Police Department as a Forensics Sergeant and was a teacher at Valley Vocational Technical Center. He enjoyed history with special focus on Civil War History. Rob was a devoted husband who loved his family unconditionally, beyond anything in this world. They were everything to him, his whole world. He loved spending time with his family and taking his kids out. Rob loved teaching and making a difference in the lives of his students.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Quick and a nephew, Glenn Quick.

Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-one years is a son Joshua R. Quick of Roanoke; two daughters, Alyssa M. and Piper L. Quick both of Staunton; two sisters, Patricia Q. Meyers and Linda Q. Davenport both of Currituck, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Debbie Knapp and her husband Lynn of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a niece, Cheryl; two nephews, Brandon and Case; and aunt, Lois Collins.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Michelle, Alyssa, Piper..... I am immensely saddened to hear about the loss of your wonderful husband, father and friend. No words I say will take away your grief. But know that the three of you are three of my favorite people in the world and I ask that you remember him fondly with love and remember how much he adored his wife,son and little girls. I hope, hope, hope the future brings healing followed by happiness. I know with out a doubt that Rob wants his family to carry forward in life in happiness not sorrow. When you see a rainbow blow him a kiss ❤❤ I love you all.
Kim Snead
Friend
August 20, 2020
Rob leaves behind so many wonderful memories. I'm so sorry and will be praying for you all.
I've was blessed to know him for 30 years, first working with him then becoming friends. He loved his family and being a forensic investigator, and singing karaoke.
Tami Mckeon
Friend
August 20, 2020
Tami Mckeon
Friend
