Robert Joe "Rob" Quick, 53, husband of Michelle Lynne (Brooks) Quick of Staunton, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Mr. Quick was born in Chesapeake, Virginia on October 5, 1966 a son of the late Clarence and Jewel (Nolan) Quick.
Rob was retired from the Norfolk Police Department as a Forensics Sergeant and was a teacher at Valley Vocational Technical Center. He enjoyed history with special focus on Civil War History. Rob was a devoted husband who loved his family unconditionally, beyond anything in this world. They were everything to him, his whole world. He loved spending time with his family and taking his kids out. Rob loved teaching and making a difference in the lives of his students.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Quick and a nephew, Glenn Quick.
Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-one years is a son Joshua R. Quick of Roanoke; two daughters, Alyssa M. and Piper L. Quick both of Staunton; two sisters, Patricia Q. Meyers and Linda Q. Davenport both of Currituck, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Debbie Knapp and her husband Lynn of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a niece, Cheryl; two nephews, Brandon and Case; and aunt, Lois Collins.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
