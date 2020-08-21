Michelle, Alyssa, Piper..... I am immensely saddened to hear about the loss of your wonderful husband, father and friend. No words I say will take away your grief. But know that the three of you are three of my favorite people in the world and I ask that you remember him fondly with love and remember how much he adored his wife,son and little girls. I hope, hope, hope the future brings healing followed by happiness. I know with out a doubt that Rob wants his family to carry forward in life in happiness not sorrow. When you see a rainbow blow him a kiss ❤❤ I love you all.

Kim Snead

Friend