Robert John Aemisegger
Robert John Aemisegger, 78 of Long Ridge Road passed away November 26, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Robert was born in Hackensack, NJ the late John H. and Juanita Mae Clark Aemisegger. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of Vietnam following his military career Robert was in the construction business retiring as a building contractor.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Brenda N. Aemisegger; sons, John P. Aemisegger and his wife, Beverly, and Richard P. Aemisegger; a brother, Richard P. Byers; grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Aemisegger, Amanda Miller and her husband, Steve, and James and Aaron Aemisegger; and numerous great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a great grandson, John P. Aemisegger, II.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Mask will be required to be worn the entire time in building. A service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brad Shedd officiating followed by military honors. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers due to COVID restrictions visitation is limited please consider leaving a message to the family and to view the service please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
