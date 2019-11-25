The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Robert John Pillar, III, 82, passed away in his home November 23, 2019. Bob was a native of Norfolk, born to the late Vassie Louise Whitley Pillar and Robert John Pillar, Jr. and a long-time resident of Deep Creek. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sandra Bailey Pillar; grandson, Robert "Bobby" Zortman; and his sister, Patricia P. Dupree. Bob served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired as the Co-owner and operator of Waymar/Fett Home Improvement.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen C. Hill and her husband, Patrick; sons, William M. Pillar and Kevin Wilson Cahoon and his wife, Melanie; sisters, Linda P. Wallace and Nancy L. Pillar; brother, Carlton A. Pillar; brother-in-law, Hubert L. Dupree; numerous grandchildren and many other loving family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Norfolk. Immediately following graveside service, the family invites you to join them at the funeral home for a reception. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
