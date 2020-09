Robert Louis Jones, 83, passed away On Sept. 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Nellie Adams and Rufus Jones. He was a member of the NRA and First View Baptist Church.He is survived by wife, Anna M. Jones; son, Martin Jones and his wife Cathy; grandchildren, Robert Jones and James Hetherington.A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at First View Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com