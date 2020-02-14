|
Rob lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, February 8 at the age of 62. He will be greatly missed by many.
Born on September 10, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Harry and Mary Hudome, Rob spent his early childhood in Sanford, Fl., where he attended All Souls Catholic School. After moving to Virginia Beach in 1969, Rob attended Virginia Beach Junior High and graduated from First Colonial High School in 1975.
Upon graduating from Ferrum College, he returned home to Virginia Beach where his love of sand, sea, and surf directed his career path.
He will be remembered for his years of service as a lifeguard and serving as the captain of the Virginia Beach Patrol from 1984-1986. In 1986, Rob began his 33-year career with the City of Virginia Beach Resort Office, where he contributed to the revitalization of the Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue. He later moved to the Department of Economic Development, where he worked as a project coordinator on multiple projects including the development of Town Center and, more recently, the transatlantic cable initiative.
Rob loved his community and the City and will be remembered for his hands-on involvement with so many vital and innovative projects that helped make Virginia Beach the City we know today. Outside of work, he will be remembered for his love of family, friends, ACC basketball, and Bruce Springsteen.
Rob is survived by his wife, Gretchen; their children, Harry and Allison; his sister, Ria Hudome; and his many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His memory will also be cherished by his large circle of close friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
A funeral mass will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob's honor to the Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020