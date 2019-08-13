|
|
Robert J. Schihl, Ph.D., STL, 83, Chesapeake, VA, died on August 8, 2019 after deciding not to fight cancer but to put his prognosis in the Hands of God.
Bob was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Harold and Lucille (Hess) Schihl. He was a member of Church of the Ascension, Virginia Beach, VA. He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Schihl and brothers Ronald and Raymond Schihl. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne; son, Jonathan; granddaughter, Zoe Schihl Fanning; brother, Richard and Mary Lou Schihl; nieces, Becky, Amy, and Kelli; Nephew, Aaron and their families.
Dr. Bob was a Professor Emeritus after retiring from Regent University. He was one of twelve founding professors hired by Pat Robertson as he began CBN University, now Regent. He had a long career teaching mass communication in television. Bob also authored several books on television production.
Bob shared the Gospel message throughout his life in many churches in the Dioceses of Buffalo, NY; Richmond, VA; Gela, Italy; Anchorage, AK. He also co-authored â€œCatholic Apologeticsâ€ with Paul Flanagan.
A joyful Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11AM with Rev. Joseph Clark officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one-hour prior, followed by a reception in the Community Center after the service. Burial will be at Colonial Grove Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Altmeyer.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to m Ascensionâ€™s Social Justice Outreach Ministry.
Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach is charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019