Robert â€œBobâ€ Josiah Freeman of Lynchburg, Virginia passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 66, after a prolonged illness. Bob was born on February 21, 1953 in Portsmouth, Va. to Josiah and Jean Freeman. He graduated from Churchland High School where he received numerous accolades, and later served as a police officer in Portsmouth for 6 years. Bob attended the University of Virginia and he received a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science from Christopher Newport University. Bob met his future wife Janet at the YMCA in Newport News where they both swam. They married in 1985 and later moved to Minneapolis, Minn. where he spent most of his adult life until returning to Virginia in 2017. He was an innovative leader in computer networking and systems management during his career.Bob pursued many passions during his lifetime, including singing tenor in church choirs, gardening, swimming, fencing, basketball, and listening to music. His strong sense of social justice and drive to help others led him to take an active role in supporting candidates and causes through the political process. As a physically disabled citizen later in his life, he advocated for the rights of persons with disabilities. He volunteered as a coach and mentor to fencing students. Bob was active in church and volunteered in his communities in many various capacities.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jean. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 30 years, Janet Gumprich Freeman, and his sister, Lonnell Freeman Battle and her husband, Timothy. Other survivors include his nieces and nephews: Ann Battle and her husband Matt Kurz, Meghan Battle, Mary Katharine Battle, Alyson Claire Gumprich, Joseph Preston Gumprich, and his great-nephew Jaxson Kurz, and his much loved dog Beau. His family wishes to express appreciation to his health care providers. His family expresses their appreciation to his any healthcare providers. A celebration of Bobâ€™s life will be held on March 9th at Tharp Funeral Home located at 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg at 2 p.m. with visitation prior to the service and a reception following.Memorial donations may be directed to North United Methodist Church, Minneapolis Minn. or to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.