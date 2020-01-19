Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark's Catholic Church
1505 Kempsville Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mark
1505 Kempsville Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mark
1505 Kempsville Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YNCM Robert K. Bell


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert K. Bell, age 92, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday, January 11, 2020

Bob was born in Kokomo, Indiana on August 4, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Hazel Bell and brother Wayne Bell. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lang Bell, and children Lynn Clarke (Wayne) of Mathews, Virginia and Michael Bell of Carrollton, Virginia, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 26 years as a Master Chief Yeoman, earning several medals, including the Bronze Star. He was a long time member of The Catholic Church of St. Mark.

His eternal optimism, gentle ways and quick wit will be greatly missed.

A funeral mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Navy honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -