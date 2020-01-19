|
Robert K. Bell, age 92, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday, January 11, 2020
Bob was born in Kokomo, Indiana on August 4, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Hazel Bell and brother Wayne Bell. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lang Bell, and children Lynn Clarke (Wayne) of Mathews, Virginia and Michael Bell of Carrollton, Virginia, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 26 years as a Master Chief Yeoman, earning several medals, including the Bronze Star. He was a long time member of The Catholic Church of St. Mark.
His eternal optimism, gentle ways and quick wit will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Navy honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020