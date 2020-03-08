|
departed this life on March 2, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Ricky (Mary Sue) and Ryan;, daughters, Mary Doggett (Harry), Deborah Massenburg (Percell), Melloney, and Maureen Bynum; brothers, Hosea Smith (Rose) and Lawrence Turner (Mildred). Service Noon, Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church, Boykins. Viewing Sunday 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Pearson Funeral Services, Emporia, VA, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020