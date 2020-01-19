|
Robert L. Dingman, EdD, age 88, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1931, to Joseph A. and A. Loretta Dingman in Detroit, MI. He is survived by his wife Janet; three children, Cynthia Titus, Connie Dingman Hatfield, and Jill Caracciolo; five grandchildren, Shaun Titus (wife Jami), Monica Titus, Justin Caracciolo and twins, Olivia and Matthew Caracciolo; his sister Val and brother Roger. He was predeceased by his son Richard A. Dingman.
Dr. Dingman graduated from Central Michigan University (BS in Mathematics) and Wayne State University (Med & EdD in Counseling). He served in the US Army during the Korean War Era. He worked fourteen years in the public schools of the Detroit area, then at Marshall University in Huntington, WV for twenty-eight years retiring in 1996. While teaching at Marshall, he had a part-time private practice in counseling for twenty-five years.
He was active in his profession as well. He served as President of four counseling associations and received several university, state and national awards, including a president's life-time service award from the American Counseling Association. Bob was active in sports nearly all his life. He played recreation league football in high school and gymnastics at CMU. He coached junior high school football, baseball, and wrestling, senior high school wrestling, and college bowling at Marshall.
Bob held more than 50 jobs, many of which were as a volunteer. He served for twenty-four years as a volunteer in the American Red Cross disaster mental health services. After moving to Virginia Beach in 1996, he continued volunteer services with the Red Cross, at the West Neck Village Hall, as President of the Browningstone Condominium Association, and at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital at the information desk and on two hospital committees.
Bob and Janet enjoyed travel. Through his volunteer activities, professional organizations, and vacations, he had traveled to all fifty states. With Janet he had visited China, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, and several European countries. They especially enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
A memorial in celebration of his life will be held at the West Neck Village Hall, 2580 Signature Drive, Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. He requests no flowers but donations in his name to the American Red Cross would be appreciated.
Special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and Changing Tides Home Care for their services. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020