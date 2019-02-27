Robert L. Hanson, age 91, of Virginia Beach, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born in Brunswick Township, Minnesota, the son of Fridolf Hanson and Nellie Noteboom. He graduated from Meridian High School (Idaho) and received a Bachelor's Degree from the College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Bob had a long career in computer software development. His first position was in data processing in the planning division of the highway department in Idaho. He then worked for the Civil Service at Naval Base, Dam Neck, Virginia Beach in the Simulation and Test Support Division for over 20 years. Bob was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he served as confirmation class teacher, member of church council and lay assistant. He enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, reading, traveling, and spending time with family. He also loved to cook and tell a good story. Bobâ€™s morning waffles and the amazing tales he shared of his well-lived life will be missed. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maureen, a sister, Sharon Noteboom, two daughters, Robin Baze, husband Frank, Sheryl Painter, husband Mike, a son, Robert Bruce, four grandsons Christopher and Shaun Baze, Kevin and Steven Painter, and numerous cousins. A daughter, Dawn Luning, preceded him in death. A memorial service for Bob will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3900 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA, 23452, on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or The College of Idaho Scholarship Fund; The College of Idaho, Office of Development, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, ID 83605. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary