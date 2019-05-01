Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Motyca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Motyca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Motyca Obituary
Dr. Robert Lawrence Motyca, DDS, 88, of Virginia Beach passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born February 27, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to Dr. Lawrence J. Motyca and Margaret J. (Zecher) Motyca. He graduated from Granby High School, Bridgewater College, and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant in the Dental Corps for 3 years. He practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach, Virginia for 37 years. He was a member of the Menâ€™s Garden Club, founded by Bob Stiffler. His hobby was growing cold-hardy citrus trees. In 2006 He hosted the Southeastern Citrus Exposition at his home in Alanton. He was a choir member at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Long Motyca; his daughter Margaret J. Watson (Chris) of San Diego, California; his daughter Ruth A. Parks (William) of Muscatine, Iowa; his granddaughter Erica O. Hart and her son, Jack; his grandson Benjamin L. Parks; his sister, Frances A. Dawson (R. Ben) of Columbia, Maryland and his niece, Anne Motyca Dawson. Memorials may be made to the M.E. Cox Center for Elder Care (Primeplus), 644 North Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, 23452; or the The Sentara Hospice House through the Sentara Foundation of Hampton Roads.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.