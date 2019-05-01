Dr. Robert Lawrence Motyca, DDS, 88, of Virginia Beach passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born February 27, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to Dr. Lawrence J. Motyca and Margaret J. (Zecher) Motyca. He graduated from Granby High School, Bridgewater College, and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant in the Dental Corps for 3 years. He practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach, Virginia for 37 years. He was a member of the Menâ€™s Garden Club, founded by Bob Stiffler. His hobby was growing cold-hardy citrus trees. In 2006 He hosted the Southeastern Citrus Exposition at his home in Alanton. He was a choir member at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Long Motyca; his daughter Margaret J. Watson (Chris) of San Diego, California; his daughter Ruth A. Parks (William) of Muscatine, Iowa; his granddaughter Erica O. Hart and her son, Jack; his grandson Benjamin L. Parks; his sister, Frances A. Dawson (R. Ben) of Columbia, Maryland and his niece, Anne Motyca Dawson. Memorials may be made to the M.E. Cox Center for Elder Care (Primeplus), 644 North Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, 23452; or the The Sentara Hospice House through the Sentara Foundation of Hampton Roads. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019