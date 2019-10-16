|
|
Rev. Robert L. Tew, 89, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 13, 2019.
Born in Raleigh, NC, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service and also retired from civil service. He was a Pastor, Evangelist, and missionary, to South America. While deployed in the U.S. Navy to South America, he visited churches, ministered, and learned Spanish and Portuguese.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Emma J. Tew; daughter, Carol "Tootie" Poulter and her husband, Allen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Donald and Gerald Tew.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019