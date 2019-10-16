The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Robert L. Tew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Robert L. Tew, 89, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 13, 2019.

Born in Raleigh, NC, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service and also retired from civil service. He was a Pastor, Evangelist, and missionary, to South America. While deployed in the U.S. Navy to South America, he visited churches, ministered, and learned Spanish and Portuguese.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Emma J. Tew; daughter, Carol "Tootie" Poulter and her husband, Allen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Donald and Gerald Tew.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now