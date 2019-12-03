|
Franklin - Robert Lewis Thomas, 74, passed away December 1, 2019 in Sentara Obici Hospital. Born in Norfolk and reared in Franklin, he was a son of the late Lewis Monroe and Rubie Butler Thomas and was also predeceased by a twin brother Edward Monroe Thomas. Robert was a 1965 graduate of Franklin High School and served in the Air Force. He was a retired electrician for Norfolk Naval Shipyard and a member of High Street United Methodist Church. Robert really enjoyed fishing with his daughters.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-three years Linda Kauss Thomas; two daughters Stacey Thomas Drake and husband Joey of Newsoms and Kristy Thomas Cotton and husband Darryl of Suffolk; a sister Barbara T. Smith of Suffolk; a sister-in-law Sue Thomas of Newport News; a host of nieces and nephews; and three grand dogs Chief, Foxy and HD.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday December 4, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Decker officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Rosemont Cemetery in Sedley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday evening in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019