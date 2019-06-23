|
|
Robert L. â€œBobbyâ€ Walton, Jr., 63, of Norfolk passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He was the son of Willie Mae and the late Robert Leroy â€œBobâ€ Walton, Sr.
Bobby was a dedicated employee at Carter Machinery for 25 years.
Survivors include his mother Willie Mae â€œTootsâ€ Walton; two brothers, Richard L. Walton, and Randall L. Walton; two sisters, Rhonda L. Ludwick and Robin L. Caldwell (Mark); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal . Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019