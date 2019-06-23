The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bobby" Walton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. "Bobby" Walton Obituary
Robert L. â€œBobbyâ€ Walton, Jr., 63, of Norfolk passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was the son of Willie Mae and the late Robert Leroy â€œBobâ€ Walton, Sr.

Bobby was a dedicated employee at Carter Machinery for 25 years.

Survivors include his mother Willie Mae â€œTootsâ€ Walton; two brothers, Richard L. Walton, and Randall L. Walton; two sisters, Rhonda L. Ludwick and Robin L. Caldwell (Mark); as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal . Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now