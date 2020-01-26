The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park,
, 631 N Witchduck Rd
Virginia Beach,, VA
View Map
Robert L. Widgeon Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Widgeon, 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Robert was born in Virginia Beach, VA and was the son of the late Curtis and Atla Widgeon.

He attended high school in Virginia Beach, where he played football; a passion that was never lost, he always loved watching football. During and after high school he worked on the family farm, eventually taking over the entire operation. Not a day went by that he did not wake up at 5:00 a.m. and put himself to work. He also worked at the Ford Plant, where he enjoyed working on trucks, tractors, and buildings. He was a loving Grandfather and friend, who will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memory is his Granddaughter, Emily Widgeon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lee Widgeon, Jr., and his brothers and sister.

The family will receive friends Friday January 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
