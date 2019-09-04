The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Robert Lawrence Prodan, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019.

Bob was born on December 30, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late John and Nettie Prodan.

He received his B.A. in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from St. John's University, whose basketball team he continually supported, along with his beloved New York Giants and New York Yankees. Although he lived a full and interesting life marked by numerous achievements, Robert took the most pride in his family. He measured his success in hugs and kisses, always taking great care to ensure his family knew how much he loved them. He will be sorely missed by so many, but leaves behind a lasting memory of love, laughter, and affection for his family and countless friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his brother John J. Prodan, Jr. and his brother-in-law Wallace V. Gress. Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, daughter Elizabeth Antonick and her husband Todd; son John Paul (J.P.); and son Robert II and his wife Jennifer; his granddaughters Kaitlyn Antonick, Ellie Prodan, Hannah Antonick, and Emmaline Prodan, and grandson Robert L. Prodan III (Tripp); sister Kathleen M. Prodan; sister-in-law Julia Prodan; niece Jennifer Prodan Henderson, her husband Matthew, and their children Samantha and Wally; nephew John J. Prodan III; ex-wife Mary Morgan and her husband John; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service for Robert will be held Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences can be left online at altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
