Robert ("Bob") Lawrence Shomaker passed away at age 79 on October 9, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born on November 14, 1940 to Eleanor and Lawrence Shomaker. He grew up in Omaha, then served four years in the US Air Force before graduating from Creighton University. He made his career as a bond trader at Paine Webber on Wall Street, then at Bear Stearns in Atlanta. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Surwald of St. Louis on November 29, 1969, and they were best friends throughout their 51 years of marriage. Bob will be remembered for his vibrant personality, enduring faith, and unconditional love of friends and family. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann, sons Michael (wife Leslie) and Daniel (wife Kyrie), grandchildren Abby, Myer, Luke, and Ryan, mother Dorothy, and brothers Bill (wife Barbara) and Tom (wife Lori). He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Julie Anne Denton (husband Chris). A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 am October 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk. The event will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.



