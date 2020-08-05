Robert L. Chadwick, Sr. 75, affectively known as "Chad" passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was the youngest son of the late Margaret Chadwick. He attended the Public Schools of Norfolk completing his high school education at Booker T. Washington High School and his undergraduate studies at Elizabeth City State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. On April 1, 2003 he retired from Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority after thirty-two (32) years in the Department of Housing Management. After retirement from N.R.H.A. and four years of rest and relaxation he re-entered the work force as a substitute teacher at Indian River High School for two (2) years. During the years he acquired deep love for the Fraternal Family of Prince Hall Masons as well as the Order of the Eastern Star. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 6, 2020 at Graves Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 6-8 p.m. Burial will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park at 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA. 23320. Live streaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com