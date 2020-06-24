Robert "Bob" Lee Chambers, 83, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Willis Wharf, VA January 14, 1937, Bob served his country with honor in the US Marine Corps. A 40-year telecommunications career began with Western Electric in 1957. His love of fishing led to retirement on the Outer Banks where he earned awards and many citations.
Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol; his daughters, Denise Chambers and Jennifer Flanagan (Rudy); a sister, Gloria Parks; grandchildren: Steven Chambers, Will Jordan (Jenn), Megan Flanagan, Rachel Hall (Josh), Annabel Flanagan; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as his feline family.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Clifton and Sarah Chambers; his son, Michael Chambers; brothers, Ray and Richard Chambers; sister, Elsie Jones, and a great-granddaughter, Charli Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Outer Banks SPCA, 211 Budleigh St. Manteo, NC 27954. Funeral services will be held at Gallop Funeral Services Nags Head chapel on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
To express condolences to the family, visit the online registry at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services was entrusted with the arrangements
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.