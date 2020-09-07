1/
Robert Lee Eason
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Lee Eason, 79, of 140 Pine Street, Hertford, NC, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.

Mr. Eason was born in Edgecombe County on February 4, 1941, and was the son of the late William Arthur and Erma Gold Braswell Eason. A retired sergeant from the Portsmouth Police Department in Portsmouth, VA, he was a veteran having served four years in the Navy and 15 years in the Coast Guard Reserves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Jones, and by his brother, Bill Eason.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 55 years, Sharon Dupree Eason; his daughter, Alice Eason of San Francisco, CA; and his son, Todd Eason and wife, Rene, of Baltimore, MD.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 7, 2020.
