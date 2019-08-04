|
|
It is in great sadness that the family of Robert Lee Everett is announcing his unexpected passing, on July 24, 2019 at the age of 59 years old. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his parents Walter and Elsie Everett, by his son Robert (Bubba) and daughter Rachael and his three grandchildren Emma, Bradlee and Isaac, his brother Earl (Snookie) Everett his sisters Sandra Sigmon, Trina Cooper and Mary Overton. Robert was predeceased by his brother Walter (BooBoo) Everett Jr.
Robert went to Indian River High school and worked at Chesapeake Fence Company. Robert was such a loving person with a heart of gold, a humble and kind man that enjoyed exploring nature. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Please understand that we feel that our parents would not handle the news very well with their age and mental state of mind, so we would appreciate no contact with them concerning Robertâ€™s passing.
Robertâ€™s memorial service will be held at Fairview Church of Christ, 1112 Tatemstown Rd, Ches. VA on August 10, at 11:00 for the friends and family to gather.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019