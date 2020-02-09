|
|
Robert Lee Giles, Jr., 73, long-time resident of the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake, passed away with his family by his side on February 6, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Robert Lee Giles, Sr. and Lethia Esther Land Giles. Bobby retired as a welder and worked for many years at Old Dominion Container Repair. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Loyal Order of the Moose and coached little league sports for Deep Creek Little League.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, James R. Giles (Debbie), Robert L. Giles, III (Savannah) and Ricky L. Moore; grandchildren, Kyle Sylvester, Leelin R. Giles, Dalton Moore, Morgan Schools and Tyler Deatherage; great-granddaughter, Laina Sylvester; brother, Richard E. Giles and sisters, Dolly G. James and Marilyn R. Giles.
A service to celebrate his life with Moose Rites will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with a reception to follow. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
