Robert Lee Graham, Jr., 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, also known by family and friends as RL, Bob, Grambo or Papa, passed away on May 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Robert Graham, and a brother, Pert Graham. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Laurie Jackson Graham; daughters, Cathy (Mitch) Peters; Allison (Steve) Kronenburg and three grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jason Peters, and Graham Kronenburg; sister Margaret Grubbs, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 am at the Gathering at Scott Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gathering at Scott Memorial Church Building Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019