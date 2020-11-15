On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Robert L. Gunter, Sr., loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Peggy) Gunter and wife, Joyce H. Gunter. He is survived by his brother, George L. Gunter, also survived by his daughter, Deborah G. Smith (Jim), his son Robert L. Gunter, Jr. (Sandy). He was blessed to have four grandchildren, Aimee L. Slovensky (Pete), Rebecca L. Clark (Chip), Samantha L. Gunter, Mackenzie M. Gunter, and 1 great granddaughter, Grace L. Slovensky.
Bob was a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk and then immediately joined the United States Army. After leaving the Army he served 15 years as a firefighter for the city of Norfolk. Along with his brother George, they went into a successful business known as Gunter Brothers Concrete Co., Inc. in Virginia Beach and worked together for many years until retirement.
Bob enjoyed fishing and camping on the Outer Banks, ocean cruises, wood carving, and coin collecting.
He was a member of Thaila Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Master Mason of Kempsville Lodge No. 196, Kempsville Lions Club, Norfolk Scottish Rite, Khedive Temple in Norfolk, Captain of the Provost Guard 1982, and member of Camp Hatteras Resort.
The family can not begin to say enough about the extraordinary love and care Bob received at Marion Manor Retirement Community and also the nurses and caregivers with Westminster Canterbury at Home Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr, Virginia Beach, on Friday November 20 at 11:00 A.M. with interment immediately following at Rosewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, American Cancer Association or Shriners Hospital for Children
.
