Robert Lee Jerns
1935 - 2020
On November 6, 2020, Robert Lee Jerns of Virginia Beach, VA, Retired USN Capt., departed this earth; beloved husband of the late Frances M. (nee Cain) Jerns; loving father of Christopher M. Jerns and the late Sharon Lee "Sherry" Clements; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Anne Lozano and Johnathan Francis Jerns; dear brother of Richard Jerns and the late Raymond W. Jerns; dear uncle of John A. Cerino and his wife Linda. Also not to forget his devoted caregiver, Helen Smith. Also survived by other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Robert was born in Baltimore, MD., July 27, 1935. He was a proud alumni of Loyola College and also went to Norfolk School of Boatbuilding where he learned the skills to build his very own speed boat named "The Frannie J", on which he enjoyed crabbing with family. He devoted much of his life to his Naval career for 36 years, travelling all over the world, as well as caring for his devoted family. His son, Christopher, would describe him as "the best father". Robert was a member of the Knights Templar, serving as a past Grand Prior then as Chevalier. He was a master carpenter and spent many days in his garage woodworking beautiful pieces of furniture that are still survived by many of his friend/family. He enjoyed reading western books, volunteering with the Red Cross and Lions Club. His two grandchildren will always remember him as being the very best grandfather in this world. A graveside service with military honors will be held on November 13, 2020 at 1pm in the Hampton National Cemetery, on Cemetery Road at Marshall Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
