Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
1937 - 2020
Robert Lee Long Obituary
Robert Lee Long was born on October 16, 1937 in the Washington District of Columbia and passed away on April 23, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. Robert was in the United States Navy retiring at the rank of a Chief Petty Officer (E-7). He was attached to the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit at Naval Base Little Creek. He also served onboard the USS Virginia, USS New Jersey, and the USS Georgia where they assisted in the cleanup of the catastrophic BP Oil Spill in the Gulf. Upon his naval retirement, Robert continued his dedicated service to the Navy by working in the Naval Ship Yards as a pipe fitter. Robert was proud of his military service which led him to become a proud member of several veteran associations. He is survived by his spouse Carola Carlisle.

Memorial Services for Robert will be held at a later date for the health safety of everyone in regards to COVID-19.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
