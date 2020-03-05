The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map

Robert Lee Redditt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Redditt, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long battle with cancer.

Born in North Carolina, he was retired from the U.S. Navy. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was the best Daddy a girl could ever have.

Robert was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Jean Redditt and Nadine Redditt and a daughter, Gina Redditt. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Angela Justus of Chesapeake; Gregory Redditt of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Tiffany Justus, Kristen Justus, Harry "Butchie" Scheuer; Robert Scheuer, and Gregory Jarvis, all of Chesapeake; six great-grandchildren, Haileigh, Landen, Miley, Marley, Kendall, and Katrina; sister, Mary Clark of North Carolina.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -