The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
For more information about
Robert White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Christian Homes Cemetery
Isle of Wight, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Robert Lee White


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Robert Lee White Obituary
Deacon Robert Lee White, 81, of Golden Hill Road, Elberon, Virginia received his Crown of Life from our God on April 17, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and faithful friend.

Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Christian Homes Cemetery, Isle of Wight, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -