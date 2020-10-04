1/
Robert Leslie Peek
CHESAPEAKE- Robert Peek, 53, passed away October 1, 2020. A native of Norfolk, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert and Carolyn Peek; and two siblings, Deborah Manning and Ronald Peek. Robert worked for U.S. Facilities as a Bridge, Lock and Dam Master at the Deep Creek Lock.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jacqueline D. Peek; two sons, Jeffrey Peek and wife Veronica and David Peek; sister, Annette Kelley and husband Dennis; brother, John Thomas Peek; and two grandchildren, Christiana Peek and Maverick Peek.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 4, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 1 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's honor to Mended Hearts www.MendedHearts.org Condolences may be made at www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
October 3, 2020
Robert was a nugget of Conch Playing gold in the Dismal Swamp. He was such a breath of fresh air ( more so when one of his sons convinced him to quit smoking) :). When we would see that Robert was on Duty is a sign that it would be a great day. We will miss him greatly. Our Prayers and thoughts are with his family.
Joseph Pica
Friend
