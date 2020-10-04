CHESAPEAKE- Robert Peek, 53, passed away October 1, 2020. A native of Norfolk, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert and Carolyn Peek; and two siblings, Deborah Manning and Ronald Peek. Robert worked for U.S. Facilities as a Bridge, Lock and Dam Master at the Deep Creek Lock.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jacqueline D. Peek; two sons, Jeffrey Peek and wife Veronica and David Peek; sister, Annette Kelley and husband Dennis; brother, John Thomas Peek; and two grandchildren, Christiana Peek and Maverick Peek.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 4, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 1 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's honor to Mended Hearts www.MendedHearts.org
