|
|
Robert Lewis Dyer, 100, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth to the late John and Juanita Dyer. He was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corps veteran and retired as a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of New Creation United Methodist Church and was an avid bowler. He is predeceased by two step-sons, Joseph and Chase Harrell; four sisters, Josephine Cruz, Mary Carlson, Julia Santasiere and Virginia Dyer; and two brothers, John and Ralph "T.T." Dyer.
He is survived by a daughter, Julia Moylan; two step-daughters, Laura Jean Bell and Charlotte Gearhart and husband Jeff; a step-son, Charlie H. Harrell; a sister, Rose Counter; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, at New Creation UNC by the Rev. Randy Duncan. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 6 - 8 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020