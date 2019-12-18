Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
the Lesner Inn
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Howsare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Linwood Howsare


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Linwood Howsare Obituary
Robert "Bob" Howsare, 87, passed away on December 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 11, 1932 in Warsaw, N.C. to the late Beatrice and Darwin Howsare. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Vance Howsare; son, Bobby Howsare (Melanie); daughters, Susan Horvath, Kristen Beals (Jeff), Jennifer Marscheider (Eddie) and was an adoring P-Pa to his 12 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lesner Inn on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11a.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Barbara Parks and the many nurses and friends for their dedication and loving care.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -