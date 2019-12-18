|
|
Robert "Bob" Howsare, 87, passed away on December 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 11, 1932 in Warsaw, N.C. to the late Beatrice and Darwin Howsare. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Vance Howsare; son, Bobby Howsare (Melanie); daughters, Susan Horvath, Kristen Beals (Jeff), Jennifer Marscheider (Eddie) and was an adoring P-Pa to his 12 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lesner Inn on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11a.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Barbara Parks and the many nurses and friends for their dedication and loving care.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019