Robert Loron "Bob" German

Robert Loron "Bob" German
Robert "Bob" Loron German, 70, passed away early Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM at a local hospital.

Bob is survived by his loving family his wife Donna, daughter, Christine and her husband Edward Donohue and a sister Linda Reid. He is now reunited with his son Kyle in heaven.

Services are under the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home at a later date when safety allows us to gather and celebrate Bob's life. Day and time will be announced. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com where Bob's full obituary may be read.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2020
