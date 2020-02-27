|
Robert Louis Bangley, Sr., 89, passed away February 26, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late James H. Bangley, Sr. and Ethel Modlin Bangley. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Grace Cross Pearce Bangley; his granddaughter, Paisley Szymanski; and brother, James Bangley. Robert was a United States Air Force veteran. He later went on to work and then retired as a Supervisor for the United States Postal Service. Robert was a member of Suffolk Christian Church where he served a deacon, was an usher emeritus, and charter member of the Saints Alive ministry. He formerly served as a volunteer firefighter for numerous years. He loved big band music. Robert is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Louise Werkheiser (Gary), Nancy Setnicky (Charles); sons and daughters-in-law, Robert L. Bangley, Jr. (Sandra), John Bangley (Kathleen), Bruce Bangley (Tonya); grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Colleen Kight (Aaron), Jason Yost (Shelly), Jonathan Yost (Amy), Melissa Szymansi (David), Sarah Pulli (Michael), Geoffrey Bangley (Samantha), Rebecca Bangley, Mary Grace Bangley, Christopher Butler, Edward Setnicky, and Chris Setnicky (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Kaleb, Madison, Bryson, Kaylee, Courtney, Andrew, Tanner, Colton, Griffin, Rylin, Emersyn, Vivian, Kayla; brother and sisters-in-law, Rev. Bernard Bangley (Anna), Mary Frances Bangley; special friend, Mary Huber. A funeral service with military honors will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Suffolk Christian Church with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Friends may also join the family for further time of fellowship following the service in the church fellowship hall. The burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saints Alive Ministry at Suffolk Christian Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020