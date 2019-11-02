|
ROBERT "MIKE" BROMLEY passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on October 30, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia on March 21, 1943 to the late Robert & Ruth Bromley. Mike spent 20 years in the Navy as Avionics Technician, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a very active member & 20 year employee of Church of the Ascension, as Building Maintenance Manager & IT Tech, retiring January, 2019. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, ACC group & an Emmaus sponsor. Mike loved theater ever since high school & directed many â€˜murder mystery dinner theaters' at Ascension. He also was the volunteer Drama Director at Catholic High School for 10 years.
Mike was very proud of his Irish roots. He was V.P., President & Treasurer of the Irish American Society. He was the founder of the Irish Honor Guard and marched in many St. Patrick's parades. He ran â€˜Finnegan's Wake' at Ascension, baking his famous Irish soda bread. He was neighborhood coordinator of "Project Children", sponsoring children from Northern Ireland. Mike made many trips to Ireland, twice with his wife Mary Ann. Mike lived in Va. Beach, but his heart was in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where son Joe helped him build a house on 15 acres. Mike would go deer hunting with his son & grandsons, Zack & Logan on his property. Mike was an NRA Instructor, spending many hours at the range.
He was predeceased by his late sister Mary B., his late daughter Colleen. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of almost 50 years; son, "Captain select" Joseph USN; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandsons, Zachary & Logan; sister, Patricia; sister-in-law, Kathy; several nephews, cousins, and goddaughter. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd. VB on Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy or cancer foundations are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 2, 2019