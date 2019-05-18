Mr. Robert â€œBobâ€ M. Jennings, 95, passed away surrounded by family and friends, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Bob was a native of Galax, VA then later moved to Portsmouth, VA and retired to Carrolton, VA. Bob was a World War II Navy Veteran and a member of the greatest generation. He successfully ran Bobâ€™s Auto Upholstery and was a car salesman for many years and a former NASCAR driver. He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church and the Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge. Mr. Jennings was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Norma Jennings, a brother and four sisters. He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel I. Jennings, daughter, Ann J. Montney and a son-in-law, Clifford M. Montney.Mr. Jennings is survived by his granddaughter, Julia Montney Paul (T.J. Paul), great grandchildren, Clarissa Saunders (Chad), Ian Saunders, Matthew Saunders and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of those who helped care for Bob by giving their time, skilled care, prayers and friendship over the years. You mean the world to us and always hold a special place in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at R.W. Baker Funeral Home, 509 West Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434, with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. Place of inurnment will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made out to Fairview Heights Baptist Church, 7404 Deep Creek Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23702 or Carrollton Public Library, 14362 New Town Haven Lane, Carrollton, VA 23314. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 18, 2019