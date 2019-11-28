The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Mac" McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Mac" McLaughlin Obituary
Robert "Mac" McLaughlin, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 2019. Born in Connecticut, the fourth of five children, he spent many happy childhood years in Maine. Mac served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and received a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts while serving three tours of duty in Vietnam. He also received numerous commendations. He later worked for Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company as a welder. He was an honor student at Coastal Carolina Community College.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifford E. McLaughlin; his mother Lois Merrill McLaughlin; two brothers, Ronnie and Clifford "Butch" McLaughlin; son Anthony Richards and stepson Thomas Hall; and a grandson.

Mac is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rebecca "Becky" Lee McLaughlin; two sisters Caroline Leigh and Jackie Krampz; Sons Robert "Robby" McLaughlin (Diane) and Sean McLaughlin (Autumn); daughter Tracy Weeks; stepdaughter Kimberly Duncan (Joseph); stepson Geoffrey Hall (Stacia); 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, and other close family members.

He had a special passion for fishing and spent many happy years on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and York River. We will remember him for his love of family, sense of humor, willingness to help others, "tinkering" on old cars, building projects, and his "green thumb" for outdoor gardening.

The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk, VA on Sunday, Dec. 1st, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A graveside service with full military honors to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.

In Mac's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Spike's K9 Fund, s, or any Veterans organization of your choice. Mac was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -