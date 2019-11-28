|
|
Robert "Mac" McLaughlin, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 2019. Born in Connecticut, the fourth of five children, he spent many happy childhood years in Maine. Mac served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and received a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts while serving three tours of duty in Vietnam. He also received numerous commendations. He later worked for Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company as a welder. He was an honor student at Coastal Carolina Community College.
He was preceded in death by his father Clifford E. McLaughlin; his mother Lois Merrill McLaughlin; two brothers, Ronnie and Clifford "Butch" McLaughlin; son Anthony Richards and stepson Thomas Hall; and a grandson.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rebecca "Becky" Lee McLaughlin; two sisters Caroline Leigh and Jackie Krampz; Sons Robert "Robby" McLaughlin (Diane) and Sean McLaughlin (Autumn); daughter Tracy Weeks; stepdaughter Kimberly Duncan (Joseph); stepson Geoffrey Hall (Stacia); 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, and other close family members.
He had a special passion for fishing and spent many happy years on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and York River. We will remember him for his love of family, sense of humor, willingness to help others, "tinkering" on old cars, building projects, and his "green thumb" for outdoor gardening.
The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk, VA on Sunday, Dec. 1st, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A graveside service with full military honors to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, Dec. 2nd, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.
In Mac's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Spike's K9 Fund, s, or any Veterans organization of your choice. Mac was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019