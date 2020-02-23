|
|
Robert (Bob) McLellon passed away on February 13, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife, Jane Warriner McLellon. Born in Washington, D.C. in 1928, he spent his career in the Tidewater area.
He was a retired Architect. He practiced in Norfolk as a partner in the firm of Pentecost, Wade & McLellon 1965-75, then worked as an Architect for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command until retirement in 1991.
He was a Korean War vet, serving as a helicopter pilot at a MASH hospital during the last year of the conflict.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet Stuart, of Spokane, WA; and a son, Steve McLellon, of Denver, CO.
Arrangements are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020