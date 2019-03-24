Resources More Obituaries for Robert Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert McLintock Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert â€œBobâ€ Wilson died peacefully in his sleep on March 17, 2019 at The Fairfax Retirement Community in Ft. Belvoir, VA where he had resided for the past thirteen years. Bob was born in 1926 in the suburbs of Boston to Louise Valentine and Andrew Nicol Wilson. As a young man he excelled academically gaining entrance to the prestigious Boston Latin School, graduating in 1943. Upon graduation from Boston Latin at the young age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy as a sailor, but was soon enrolled in the accelerated Naval Officer program at Tufts University, where he graduated with lifelong friends in 1946. A member of the Naval Supply Corps, among his favorite postings were the USS Robinson stationed in Key West, running the Commissary at Little Creek Amphibious Base and the Officersâ€™ Club and PX in Rota, Spain. In 1951, he met and married the love of his life, Sadie Gray Buie, and spent the next several decades both on the high seas and traveling the U.S. and abroad with his wife and two daughters Lisa and Holly. He retired from the Navy in 1969, settling in Virginia Beach as the comptroller for Shulmanâ€™s, a Hart Schaffner and Marx retail chain, before retiring again and going to work with his wife Sadie at the real estate firm William E. Wood and Associates of which Sadie was a founding member. After his wife Sadie passed away in 2005, he moved to Northern Virginia to be closer to his daughters, Lisa and Holly, and his young granddaughter Priya. Bob is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Holly and their husbands, Neeraj Vohra and Bill Johnson, his only grandchild Priya, Brother-in-Law David Kepley, and his many nieces and nephews across the U.S. He was predeceased by his wife Sadie, his sister Anna Oâ€™Neil and her husband Ray, and Sadieâ€™s sisters Peggy Kepley, Dixie Nuckols, Dewie Rickard, Sylvia Fisk and his Brothers-in-Law Burger Nuckols, Dick Rickard, and Don Safford.His family is grateful for his care at The Fairfax and his loving personal caregivers, Sandra, Marie, Mary and Winnifred. According to his wishes, there will be no funeral. Donations in his memory can be made to the or an organization of your choosing. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries