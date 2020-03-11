|
Mike Smith passed away March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother, Thelma H. Madren, Step-Father Rev. James W. Madren, Father Robert H. Smith & bro. Mark Smith. He is survived by sister, Amy M. Baker, nieces Erin Smith & Charlotte Baker & nephew Jay Baker, Jr. Memorial Service at CEH Ruritan 8881 Eclipse Dr. 3/14/20. Please bring a covered dish following srvc. Flower delivery @ 3pm 3/14/20. Donations sent to NRA & AHA. More info https://www.facebook.com/ae.baker.9
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020