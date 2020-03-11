Home

POWERED BY

Robert Michael Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Michael Smith Obituary
Mike Smith passed away March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother, Thelma H. Madren, Step-Father Rev. James W. Madren, Father Robert H. Smith & bro. Mark Smith. He is survived by sister, Amy M. Baker, nieces Erin Smith & Charlotte Baker & nephew Jay Baker, Jr. Memorial Service at CEH Ruritan 8881 Eclipse Dr. 3/14/20. Please bring a covered dish following srvc. Flower delivery @ 3pm 3/14/20. Donations sent to NRA & AHA. More info https://www.facebook.com/ae.baker.9
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -