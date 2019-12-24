|
Robert Michalove, 71, passed away on December 22, 2019. Robert was born to the late Fred and Helen Michalove in Newark, NJ. He was predeceased by his loving wife Diane Langston.
Robert graduated from Cornell University in 1970 and received his masters in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina. His career as a civil engineer focused on environmental and transportation projects with numerous publications to his name. Robert loved old and classic films, music from the early 1930's & 1940's and storytelling.
He is survived by his brother, James Michalove and his wife Kathy; a niece, Jennifer; a nephew, Jamie; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
A graveside service for Robert and his wife Diane will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Notre Dame, Center for Social Concerns. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 24, 2019